REVEALED: Stage times for Olly Murs and Louisa Johnson in Dundee tonight

The stage is set for x Factor star Olly Murs to perform in Dundee.

Thousands are expected for the open-air concert in Slessor Gardens.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s gig:

How’s the weather looking?

Today’s forecast looks like we’ll get a clear run.

No rain is forecast for the gig. Just look at the chance of rain: 10%. Nice.

What time do I need to get there?

Gates open at 5pm, but Olly Murs fans are encouraged to arrive in good time for the event to avoid a late rush.

Like the previous two concerts, the entrance is on Dock Street, near the junction with South Crichton Street. This is also where people go to collect tickets, should they need to.

Road closures

Those travelling by car to the event – or just passing – should take note. From 2pm today, Dock Street will be shut from South Union Street to Commercial Street until midnight.

As of 2.30pm, Thomson Avenue between South Union Street and South Commercial Street will close on the day of the concert from 2.30pm until midnight.

Traffic will be diverted around the centre of Dundee.

Parking

The council has again laid on a special offer at three of its city centre car parks.

Parking at Greenmarket, Gellatly Street and the Olympia parks is just £2 from 2pm.

Olly Murs gig at Slessor Gardens tonight Thursday 20 July. Watch out for road closures and diversions from 2pm https://t.co/t5deF1lg0o pic.twitter.com/WWOGcdiU4O — Dundee City Council (@DundeeCouncil) July 20, 2017

Taking the bus?

Like previous gigs, buses are being diverted away from the area – this will come in to affect from 1.30m.

The city centre stops will be The Howff, beside the McManus, Commercial Street, Seagate and the bus station.

kids travelling with an adult can travel for 20p!

The support acts?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was announced from the start that recent X Factor winner Louisa Johnson will be joining Olly.

The 19-year-old features on Olly’s latest single Unpredictable – so the pair could well feature together on stage.

Wave102’s Chris Duke will help warm up the crowd with a DJ set before the acts take to the stage.

What time do the acts go on stage?

5pm: Gates open.

6.20pm: DJ Chris Duke starts the warm up with a range of tunes to get you loosened up.

7.15pm: Louisa Johnson.

8.15pm: Olly Murs. Olly told the Tele he will be performing with his 11-piece band – so it’s sure to be pretty special.

Going by previous concerts the event will wrap up around 10pm.

This sounds great, can I still go?

Yes. Some tickets are still available.

Last minute fans can buy tickets at the box office at the venue entrance.

Fans were previously urged to buy ticket direct from official outlets and not from third-party sites or touts.

What can and can’t I bring with me?

Take your waterproofs (just in case) and your ticket.

Umbrellas are allowed in the venue but must be taken down when the show is on, concert organisers say.

It is standing only, so unlike Rewind or T in the Park, DON’T bring a folding chair.

No food or drink can be brought in from outside and no sparklers, flares or smoke bombs are allowed.

There will be no ATMs within the site so bring cash with you. Cards can be used to buy food or drink units on site.

In case of an emergency?

Speak to any steward or police officer at the site. Failing that, the Safe Bus will be stationed in the city square.