REVEALED: Scotland rich list 2019 includes eight in Tayside with wealth of £5.2bn

Minecraft tycoon Chris Van der Kuyl’s personal wealth has received a £30million boost in the past year, according to the latest edition of the Sunday Times rich list.

Mr Van der Kuyl is chairman of 4J Studios, the developers of Minecraft: Console Edition and one of Scotland’s leading entrepreneurs. He has been responsible for a host of other games for consoles such as PS4 and Xbox One.

The latest Sunday Times Rich List places Mr Van Der Kuyl with a personal wealth of £150m – up £30m from last year’s list.

Fellow gamer Paddy Burns has also entered the list, with his estate worth the same at £150m.

Tayside and Perthshire are home to two billionaires and six millionaires, worth a combined total of £5.22 billion, according to the latest edition of the Sunday Times Rich List.

The eight wealthiest people and families living in the region have been revealed.

These include bottled water magnate Madhdi Al-Tajir, Stagecoach bosses Sir Brian Souter and Dame Ann Gloag and the Thomson family, owners of Evening Telegraph publishers DC Thomson.

The group are among the 1,000 wealthiest people in the UK, which includes 82 currently living in Scotland. Top of the Tayside and Perthshire rich list is Mr Al-Tajir, owner of the Highland Spring bottled water company, who lives in a 15,000-acre home, Keir House, close to Bridge of Allan in Perthshire.

Robert Watts, the compiler of the list, said: “Many Rich Listers are this year nursing big losses due to the uncertainty over Brexit, turbulence on the stock market and the enormous change sweeping through our high streets.

“But more than half of our Scottish Rich List have seen their fortunes rise over the past 12 months – that’s a higher proportion than other parts of the UK. This may cheer those pushing for an independent Scotland, who will want to show that there is plenty more to the Scottish economy than North Sea oil.”

Second on the list is the Thomson family, while Ms Gloag, whose Stagecoach firm operates buses across Dundee and Tayside and who was made a dame at the end of last year, remains high up on the list this year along with her brother Sir Brian Souter.