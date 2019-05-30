REVEALED: Plans to ‘significantly’ revitalise Dundee dilapidated industrial estate to create new hub for city

Plans to “significantly” revitalise a dilapidated industrial estate and create a new trade counter for Dundee’s builders have been revealed.

The D10 Trade Park – so called because it will have 10 units – aims to be a new industrial hub for the city while also revamping a prominent development.

It will bring the former Hawkhill Court industrial park back into use following several years of decline, during which the estate has fallen into disuse.

A mix of businesses are expected to make use of the site, with several national firms who sell to trades reportedly interested, along with more local potential tenants.

D10 is the brainchild of property developer West Ranga Property Group – a firm pouring millions into projects in Dundee.

It was behind a new facility for lorry company Scania in the city and has just had planning permission granted for a multi-million-pound project on the Murraygate.

The company has invested in a full refurbishment of the estate which it expects to be completed within the next 12 weeks.

It reportedly acquired the Hawkhill Court site for more than £2 million.

Director Jamie Parratt said the site was already receiving strong interest because of its close proximity to the city centre and the area around Perth Road.

He said: “We got the opportunity to buy this site just before Christmas and across the country there’s very little city centre industrial stock left.

“A lot of sites like these tend to be redeveloped for higher value uses such as housing – and that nearly happened to this one.

“It was marketed as though it was going to be a residential development but I’m from Dundee and I recognised it as a fantastic location for a renewed industrial park.

“The site has seen better days – it’s covered in graffiti – but we have a significant refurbishment in the works, including a new roof and cladding.”

A plan to build 82 flats and 18 townhouses on Hawkhill Court was given approval by city planning chiefs in 2005 and later re-visited in 2008 and 2013.

Despite these approvals and reapprovals, the works were never completed.

West Ranga is among several firms investing in Dundee ahead of an expected boom in local commercial property prices, encouraged by the city’s ongoing redevelopment.

According to the Scottish Property Federation, three commercial properties valued at more than £5m were sold for a total of £31m between October and December last year, up from one sale valued at £8m two years previously.

Mr Parratt added: “We think there’s a huge opportunity here in Dundee.

“We got to the stage two weeks ago where we’ve had interest from four national partners who we are confident will take space.

“We’re seeing a lot of good opportunities here – more so than Edinburgh, we would say – but there is upward pressure on prices in Dundee too.

“But we’re excited – it’s going to be a smaller operation than somewhere like Wester Gourdie (where Scania is now based) and something a bit different for a different market – for the trade counter market and local firms.

“It’s going to look a lot better than it does at the moment and we’re expecting it to be fully finished in 12 weeks’ time.”