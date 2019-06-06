REVEALED: New date set for Sir Michael Parkinson show in Dundee

A new date has been set for chatshow legend Sir Michael Parkinson’s show in Dundee after the star fell ill last week.

The 84-year-old star had been due to appear at the Whitehall Theatre on Saturday.

Organisers Events 105 have now said he will come to the city on November 16 – a date they say is the best compromise for after the summer and Parky’s hectic schedule.

In a statement, the promoters said: “With Sir Michael on the road to recovery we are delighted to announce that we have managed to reschedule the show for Saturday 16th November 2019.

“The approaching summer months between July and September generally see a lot of people away on holiday so we were conscious that some existing ticket holders may have missed out on the show if the rearranged date fell during that period .

“With that in mind we decided to go for the first available date after September that also worked in with the venue as well as lining up with Sir Michael’s busy schedule, which includes his five-city tour of Australia that he will be embarking on during October.”

Tickets for last Saturday’s show will remain valid for the new date – but those who cannot make the rescheduled gig have until July 6 to get refunds through Dundee City Box Office.

Events 105 added: “We would like to take the opportunity to thank every single ticket holder for their understanding during this period of inconvenience.

“The patience of the Dundee public really has been very much appreciated. It has allowed us the opportunity to work on the rescheduling of this event and we hope to repay everyone with a fantastic night with a true icon of British entertainment at the rearranged show.”

An Evening With Sir Michael Parkinson will see Parky look back on his career in showbiz in conversation with his son Mick.