Revealed: Most popular baby names of 2020 in Fife

The most popular baby names of 2020 in Fife have been revealed – with Jack and Olivia topping the list.

Fife parents followed the national trend almost, with more choosing the nation’s long-running favourite Jack, than any other name, and Olivia being the second most popular Scotland-wide.

Ava, Scotland’s most favoured girl’s name in 2020, came fifth equal in Fife’s list, alongside Aria and Ella.

In second and third places for boys were Noah and Thomas, followed by Charlie and Lucas, in fourth and fifth place.

For girls the second most popular name was Sophie, followed by Freya, third, and Isla, fourth.

The annual list of the most popular baby names in Scotland was released by the National Records of Scotland on Tuesday morning.

How popular is your child’s name?

If you live in Fife and had a baby in 2020 with one of the top 10 names, we’d love to feature them in The Courier. Email photos to picturedesk@dctmedia.co.uk and we’ll publish as many as we can.