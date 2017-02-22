The first few bands and artists to play at Dundee’s new music festival have been announced.

Carnival Fifty Six bosses say “more surprises are still to come” as they revealed the first acts to play at Scotland’s newest music festival on the weekend of August 12 and 13.

The acts so far:

Mark Ronson

Rudimental

Clean Bandit

Basement Jaxx

Prides

Boxed In

Elle Exxe

Jonnie Common

Local acts: Be Charlotte, Model Aeroplanes, The Law, Sinderins, Vladimir, Fat Goth, The Mirror Trap, Kashmir Crows.

A number of dance stars will keep revellers moving including DJ set from Hot Chip as well as appearances by Sasha, James Zabiela and Denis Sulta, among many others.

Those who have pre-registered their interest in attending the event will be able to buy tickets from this Friday at 9am.

Further tickets go on general sale on Monday at 9am.

Day tickets cost £40 plus a booking fee, with weekend tickets coming in at £76.