Residents living in Coldside and Maryfield are most likely to have their cars targeted by thieves, the Tele can reveal.

An investigation has shown that 677 vehicles were targeted across Dundee between April 2012 and June 2017 — roughly one every three days.

Both Coldside and Maryfield accounted for 16% of the total thefts across the city.

Car owners in Broughty Ferry are least likely to be victims of thefts from their cars, with just 39 taking place across the five years.

The figures covered thefts from vehicles which were locked, as well as vehicles which were not, such as those with doors or windows left open.

Although thefts from secured cars and vans are falling, incidents involving unsecured vehicles have risen by a quarter in the last five years.

However, as a whole, fewer people are becoming victims of such crimes, with a 7.7% fall in recorded incidents between 2012/13 and 2016/17.

Significant drops in thefts from vehicles were recorded in the East End, Lochee, Strathmartine and the Ferry in the same period. There have been 10 break-ins to secured vehicles and 17 on unsecured vehicles so far across Dundee in 2017/18.

Police Scotland says it’s been working to reduce thefts from cars in the city.

A spokeswoman said: “We have been focusing on reducing the number of acquisitive crime in the area, which appears to have had the desired effect in reducing the amount of these types of crimes.

“It is also apparent that the public have been taking heed of the safety and security messages that we have been passing out to them over the course of our communications with them.

“Items of value and personal belongings should never be left within an unattended vehicle and they should certainly never be left in open view.

“If car owners are not able to take their property out of the car, they should at least hide it away from prying eyes and lock it out of sight in the boot.

“While this is not a fail-safe deterrent against crime, it denies the would-be thief the opportunity to window shop.

“They should always ensure that their vehicle is secured when left unattended.

“Doors should be locked and windows closed.”