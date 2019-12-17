Reuben and Muhammad among most popular baby names in Dundee, new lists reveal

Reuben and Muhammad were two of the most popular boys’ names for Dundee babies in 2019 – but Jack and Olivia remain the most common nationwide.

Jack has been the most popular boys’ name for 12 years running and Olivia was the top girls’ name for a fourth consecutive year, the National Records of Scotland (NRS) announced today.

However, locally, Thomas, Reuben, Lewis, Muhammad and Oliver were the top five names for boys in Dundee.

For girls, Isla Rosie, Emily, Olivia and Lily were the most popular in the City of Discovery.

NRS registered the births of 23,955 boys and 22,568 girls in the period covered by these figures. Parents chose 3,370 different first forenames for boys and 4,095 different first forenames for girls.

© Supplied

In Angus, the most popular names for boys were Harry, Jack, Mason, Oliver and Rory.

Isla, Ava, Olivia, Sophie and Ella were the top five girls’ names.

In Perth and Kinross, Alexander, James and Charlie topped the boys’ tables, with Alfie, Jack, Oliver and Rory all equal in fourth place, and Harris, Leo and Ruaridh joint-fifth.

Meanwhile, Charlotte, Ava, Emily, Grace and Maisie proved most popular among parents of girls in the Perth and Kinross Council area.

Alan Ferrier, head of demographic statistics at National Records of Scotland said: “Once again Jack and Olivia are the most popular first names in Scotland, however, there have been some fascinating changes in the top names for 2019.

“The fastest climbers in the boys’ top 50 are Tommy and Arthur. Tommy is up 41 places to 48th and Arthur is up 20 places to 26th. For the girls, the big climbers are Gracie, Ayla and Hallie, who are now all in the top 50.

“Jackson had the biggest fall in popularity for the boys names in the top 100, dropping 20 places to 79th, and for the girls it was Cara, down 31 places to joint 96th.”

© Supplied

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “It is always a pleasure to read the top baby names of the year, which give an insight into one of the most cherished moments in every parent’s life.

“While Olivia and Jack have shown their enduring appeal by retaining the top spot yet again, it’s interesting to see newer entries such as Ayla and Hallie in the top 50.”

In total, 2,138 boys and 2,668 girls were given first forenames that were unique.

In January, we revealed that one man living in England had named his daughter River Tay, in homage to his home town.

For the full list of most popular Scottish baby names 2019, click here.