Dundee United could get some fizz put into their bid to reach the Irn-Bru Cup Final when two key members of the rearguard return to the squad this weekend.

But the availability of goalkeeper Cammy Bell and centre-half William Edjenguele will leave manager Ray McKinnon with a dilemma.

Both were sorely missed in Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Falkirk but will be able to make the trip to Dumfries for the semi-final with Queen of the South.

Bell is expected to recover from a thigh strain picked up in training last Thursday, while Edjenguele has served his one-game league suspension.

“It was close for Cammy on Saturday but if he’d played and done more damage to his thigh he could have been out for the rest of the season so we couldn’t take the risk,” explained Ray.

“He should be OK for Queen of the South and William will be available, so that’s a boost.”

With vital league games coming thick and fast after this tie, the question for the manager is whether or not he breaks with his previous Irn-Bru selection policy and actually uses them.

In the three ties so far, against Peterhead, Stranraer and Dunfermline, Bell has been rested and back-up goalie Luis Zwick given game time.

Edjenguele did make his United debut against Peterhead and played down at Stranraer but those ties came at a point when he needed match practice.

By the time the quarter-final at the Pars came round, he was up to speed on that score and was given the weekend off.

The fact both have just had enforced breaks may see the manager give them time on the pitch at Palmerston.

He could, though, decide making sure they are fit for a massive league clash with Morton at Tannadice on Saturday week is more important and keep them in reserve.

Tonight could see the likes of Charlie Telfer and Jamie Robson given game time in the Development League clash with Rangers at Stirling Albion’s Forthbank Stadium.

With the first-team ranks set to be depleted for quite a while because of injuries suffered by Blair Spittal and Lewis Toshney in the weekend defeat, it’s unlikely too many others will be risked in this second string outing.