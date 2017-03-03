Dundee is set to host its second design festival following the success of last year’s four-day event.

The Dundee Design Festival returns to West Ward Works for a series of workshops, performances, exhibitions and talks during a six-day run from May 24 to 29.

This year’s theme is Factory Floor, acknowledging changing trends of production which blend old and new.

The theme also pays homage to Dundee’s rich industrial heritage during Scotland’s 2017 Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology and the movement towards re-purposing former industrial spaces as arts venues and studios — West Ward Works itself being the former home of DC Thomson’s annual printing operation.

Attractions at the festival include Print City, an installation paying homage to the city’s culture of print and print-making.

Other highlights in the programme include Wee Works, a digital fabrication studio allowing visitors to get hands-on with 3D printing technology, and the Dundee-based Singer Machine Choir, who will duet with a series of large-format inkjet printers in replicating the sounds of a busy factory.

In addition, organisers are calling for designers and makers to take part in a cast installation, Factory Floor, which will form the centrepiece of the festival.

Festival producer Sion Parkinson said: “We’re interested in exploring the connection between the traditional view of working factories and assembly lines together with contemporary design processes, materials and tools.

“As a progressive 21st-Century city, and the UK’s first and only UNESCO City of Design in recognition of the contribution the city has made to design worldwide, we’re really proud that these conversations about design are happening right here in Dundee.”