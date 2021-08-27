Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Returning Cillian Sheridan can be ‘oustanding’ for Dundee this season says assistant boss Dave Mackay

By George Cran
August 27, 2021, 8:00 am
Dave Mackay and Cillian Sheridan.
Dundee are set to welcome striker Cillian Sheridan back into contention for Saturday’s trip to Motherwell.

The Republic of Ireland international missed the last two matches with a groin problem but returned to training this week.

He will, though, have some work to dislodge free scoring Jason Cummings in the Dark Blues attack.

Former Hibs man Cummings has netted five times already this season while Sheridan is yet to get off the mark.

Sheridan in action for Dundee.

The 32-year-old has only made one start since arriving last month but can be an “outstanding” signing for Dundee this season according to assistant boss Dave Mackay.

Sheridan spent two loan spells at St Johnstone while learning the ropes at Celtic where he played with the Dens No 2.

‘Can offer us an awful lot’

And Mackay insists Dundee fans haven’t seen Sheridan in full flow yet.

“Cillian brings a bit of everything. He still has pace, he was very, very quick when I played with him,” said Mackay.

“He offers a threat in behind but can be excellent in the air as well.

“On his day, Cillian can be outstanding. I’ve obviously not seen as much of him since he’s been abroad but he’s learned a lot tactically.

Sheridan celebrates a goal for St Johnstone.

“I think a fit Cillian Sheridan can offer an awful lot to us in this league.

“There has been a change in him but it’s been a long time since I played with him, the best part of a decade.

“He has matured since then and seems a different character. He really thinks about his football and looks after himself incredibly well, being vegan and with his stretching – he’s obviously learned a lot on his travels.

“He’s a great guy, easy to get on with and that’s something we make sure of when bringing players in.

“The fact I know Cillian, Gordon (Strachan) knows him and a few others, too, it was never going to be a risk bringing him in.

“We always make sure we do our checks on someone because the last thing we want is someone to come in and upset a really good dressing-room.”

‘Unplayable’

Sheridan has been a jet-setter throughout his footballing career, playing in Bulgaria, Poland, Israel, Cyprus and New Zealand.

Mackay reckons that worldly wisdom has made Sheridan a better player since he played with him back in 2012.

“He was just a young kid. At the time I thought he was a bit inconsistent in his play,” added Mackay.

“On his day he was unplayable – I remember we played Rangers at McDiarmid and he tore them to shreds, we won 4-1 or something.

“You could see why he was at Celtic and why other clubs were looking at him.

“Other days he maybe didn’t quite live up to his potential.

“I do think his trips abroad and the different countries he’s sampled he has improved so much as an all-round player and a person.

“He’s now one of the more mature ones in the dressing-room who help the younger guys as well.

“I think he adds a lot on the pitch and off the pitch as well.”