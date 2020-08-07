Former Dundee soldier who abused exes is back behind bars for violent and threatening offences

A former soldier has been sent back to prison after he committed a string of offences months after he was freed.

Richard Beech attacked a man and made threats in May this year after serving a four-year jail sentence for violence against former partners imposed on him in 2017.

Beech was also ordered to be under supervision for a further two years, and his licence under the extended sentence is due to expire in 2022.

Beech, 36, was brought back before a judge at the High Court in Edinburgh and made the subject of a prison return order for 365 days from yesterday. The court could have sent him back to jail for a maximum period of 668 days.

Lady Scott, who originally jailed him at the High Court for the physical abuse of former partners, told Beech that she was not going to return him for the full period available to her.

The judge told him: “I consider an order to return is appropriate and for a substantial period.”

But she added that she took into account his personal circumstances and “ongoing mental health difficulties”.

Lady Scott told Beech: “I hope that you can use the time in custody to get support for your mental health difficulties and to address your conduct.”

Beech was released from his earlier High Court sentence on March 3 this year, but went on to commit the further crimes. He was found guilty of assaulting Daryl Todd by punching him on the head on May 29 at North Street, Forfar, following a trial at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He was also convicted of making a call at a cottage at Ladywell Farm, Logie, by Kirriemuir, on May 3 in which he repeatedly swore and uttered a threat to kill. He was further convicted of behaving in a threatening manner at North Street, Forfar, on May 29 and at the cottage on the following day.

Lady Scott said the latest offences were “to a degree” similar to the course of conduct which had been before her at Beech’s earlier High Court trial. In the earlier case he was convicted of physical abuse against six women between 2007 and 2013. He throttled three of the victims during attacks and one woman said she thought she was going to die.

Beech has still to be sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court for the offences committed following his release, but Lady Scott ruled that the prison return order should run concurrently with any sentence imposed.

Beech, who is back in jail after his licence was recalled last month, followed proceedings by a TV link to prison.