Return to classroom could be ‘chaos’ for kids with autism, claims Dundee mum

A mum says the uncertainty of the upcoming school year is beginning to “crumble” her autistic daughter’s confidence.

Last month the Scottish Government u-turned on plans to have a so-called “blended approach” to learning, and Dundee’s pupils will be returning to the classroom full-time.

However, the prospect of socially-distanced school learning is just the latest upheaval facing children, particularly those with additional support needs.

Both the council leader John Alexander and education convener Stewart Hunter have said it is vital that the new approach is tailored to the individual needs of children with ASN.

But one parent says that with the new term just weeks away, she remains “in the dark” as to how her daughter will cope with her new surroundings.

Lori Taylor, whose daughter Kaitlin, 10, attends St Mary’s Primary in Lochee, revealed she had “many, many concerns” about the next few months.

The 34-year-old, from Birkhill, said: “Normal holidays without the virus can be bad enough, a two-week break can be total chaos for Kaitlin.

“This whole experience is starting to crumble her, and there’s nothing I can do.

“She was doing really well before this happened, but we have had to move house since the pandemic, just to try and make things a bit better for her.”

Because of her learning disability, Kaitlin is offered additional support by the school – including a”soft start”, where she spends the first part of the morning in a sensory room with learning assistants to avoid the potential distress that comes with pupils making their way into class.

Kaitlin, who is going into P6, is also allowed to either pick a friend to play with indoors or visit the library during breaks because she has a crisp phobia and can’t be around other kids in the playground.

However Lori still has no idea whether this, and a host of support measures, will be allowed to continue one school resumes.

Lori added: “We are just weeks away and I still have no idea how it’s going to work for Kaitlin, she’s expecting to go back and it’s going to be like before and I’ve tried to explain to her that it will be different but I can’t offer any support.

“It’s not an issue with the school itself, they have always bent over backwards for Kaitlin, and they have done their best. But she spends time outside of class getting extra support, I still have no idea whether that will continue.

“Kaitlin turns to me to explain things, and reassure her, and I just haven’t been able to do that. This is going to have a massive impact on children like Kaitlin.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Contact is being made with families to discuss individual requirements before term starts.”