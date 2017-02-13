A man who left his tablet computer in a Dundee supermarket is calling for its safe return — as it could be key to saving his life.

Stewart McTaggart lives with both a muscle condition and undiagnosed seizures, which developed around five years ago.

As a result of his condition, the 29-year-old is prone to memory lapses and makes use of a white Samsung Galaxy Tab A, gifted to him by his boyfriend, to remind him to take as many as 16 tablets a day.

Without regular notifications, he could forget to take a dose — and doctors have said that if he misses one, it could prove fatal.

After a visit to the Tesco Extra Kingsway store last Monday night, Stewart returned home without the tablet after leaving it at a self-service check-out. When he called up the store it was nowhere to be found.

Stewart said: “I use the tablet to remind me to take my medications and things.

“It has videos of what to do if I have a seizure and of me having seizures which we’ve recorded for medical purposes.

“I use it to record everything in my seizure diary and to remind me of appointments. I take it everywhere.

“Obviously, it’s a priority that I get it back — it’s got so much crucial information on it.

“I’m really disappointed that someone seems to have taken it. I hope when they see this they have a guilty conscience. I depend on it so much.

“I’ve found wallets and tablets in shops before and always think it could be a pensioner that has dropped their wallet or a child who has left the tablet. I always hand things in.”

Stewart’s dad Alec put an appeal on Facebook to get the tablet back and despite the post being shared more than 750 times, the device has yet to surface.

Alec said: “The doctor said at the time it was critical for him to take his meds.

“He was told ‘If you miss a dose you can die’.

“He needs another device but the information on it is more valuable than anything.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed that officers are aware of the missing tablet, adding: “If anyone knows where the device is now, please contact Police Scotland on 101.”