Parking wardens are on the brink of returning to the streets of Angus.

Under a scheme approved by councillors two years ago, Community Enforcement Wardens are being given the power to issue £60 fines.

Free parking will remain in the county, but Angus Council hopes the introduction of the decriminalised arrangement will help end what has been condemned as a free-for-all in local burghs.

Drivers are regularly parking for lengthy periods in time-limited on-street spaces and ignoring single or double yellow lines.

The scheme had been due to come into place this month, but roads chiefs have now sent out a letter to bodies including local community councils saying inconsiderate and illegal parkers can “be assured” that on-the-spot tickets will be issued from next month.

There has already been widespread social media support for the introduction of the new power.