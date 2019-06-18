Retro gaming market to be held in Dundee this weekend

The team behind a new retro gaming lounge at a Dundee community centre is set to host a market event on Saturday.

Press Start Gaming Scotland will bring its Retro Games Market to the Boomerang Centre on Kemback Street from 11am-5pm.

Vendors will flock to the City of Discovery – and the home of Scotland’s gaming industry – selling games and accessories from down the years.

Press Start is known for holding its Dun-D-Pad gaming events across the city, and for creating a new gaming lounge at the Boomerang for use by local schoolchildren.

Kevin Purdie, of Press Start Gaming Scotland, said: “This is the perfect event for collectors and enthusiasts old and new of classic games.

“The market will feature stalls from some of the best retro gaming stores in Scotland – and our retro gaming lounge will also be open for all to enjoy.”

Entry to the event is £2 for all.