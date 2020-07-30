Retired Dundee florist confined to his house for nine months is merely living an ‘existence’

An 82-year-old man has become a “prisoner” in his own home for nine months while desperately waiting for a mobility ramp.

Wheelchair-bound Bobby Milroy thought he would get independence back when he downsized to a new property on Arbroath Road in Dundee last year.

The former florist, who previously ran his business on Blackness Avenue, was helped by friends to begin the process of getting a ramp installed last November, shortly after moving in.

After visits from the occupational therapist it was deemed he was told he needed another wheelchair on NHS prescription to meet Dundee City Council’s criteria to apply for a grant for a ramp.

Bobby said he was in “disbelief” at how long the process has played out and fears he may miss seeing any of the summer.

He added: “I have limited mobility when I use a frame in the house, but the staircase getting in and out of the property is steep.

“The process of making enquiries about a ramp started back in November, and despite having two wheelchairs, I was told I needed an NHS one.

“I’ve now got three wheelchairs, but I don’t have a ramp to get access out of the property.”

Friend Jim Symons said Bobby has not “had a life” in recent months and had merely been living an “existence” cooped-up in his property since last winter.

He added: “When we’ve had to get Bobby out of the house we’ve actually had to carry him. Despite the fact he had two wheelchairs he had to get measured for an NHS one.

“These conversations started way back in November with the council after the occupational therapist had visited.

“He was measured for a wheelchair and that did take a period of time but now he has received that.

“We contacted Shona Robison MSP regarding the matter and she has been in correspondence with Bobby in regards to the situation.”

The MSP confirmed she was aware of the case, adding: “I continue to make representations to the relevant organisations in order for the matter to be resolved as quickly as possible for Mr Milroy.”

Dundee City Council were contacted about Bobby’s on-going predicament.

A spokeswoman said: “If anyone has any concerns they should contact the council directly.”