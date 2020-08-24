Retired engineer and academic writes book about lifetime spent in Dundee

A Dundee engineer has delved into his own past and shared his story of eight decades of living the city for his debut book.

David Middleton, who was born in Dundee in 1940, decided to give an account of life as a child during the Second World War, and its aftermath, in the biography, titled Engineering My Future.

The 270-page biography also focuses on David’s time working at a local shipyard, as well as his efforts as an academic at Dundee University.

The 79-year-old author said: “What motivated me is the idea that so few engineers ever write about their lives, and I always want to read what other engineers have written.

“There’s a lot of stories in the world which will be lost because people never write them down.

“Anyone with a career has something to write about which people will be interested in.”

The book is aimed at people from Dundee who want to learn from a first-hand perspective what the city was like in the second half of the 20th century, as well as those who want to learn more about the world of engineering.

The writer said: “The target audience are people from Dundee who would be interested in learning about my early days, growing up in Linlathen housing estate during the war, going to school at St Michael’s during austere times, starting my apprenticeship at the shipyard.

“I think that a more mature person will gain an enjoyable read and get to see how Dundee developed, as well as an insight into what was going on in the world which they didn’t see.

“A younger person, I think, will see that a person born into a humble life can work and get into the position where they can live quite comfortably.

“I’ve had very little feedback so far, I’ve just sent the book out to some family and friends.

“Some have said that it’s a great read and it’s very enjoyable, and I look forward to getting more criticism.”

David’s book is still to have an official launch, however it is available for purchase at the Oxfam book shop on Reform Street for £9.