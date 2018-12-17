Familiar face at Dundee swim centre retires – leaving behind books full of memories

A familiar face at Lochee Swimming and Leisure Centre has retired – leaving behind books full of memories.

Now Davie Morris is hopeful his 30-year-old scrapbooks – and the older copies he inherited – will be continued in his absence.

The grandad started his career as a lifeguard at the now demolished Olympia, before moving to join the team at the Lochee centre as duty manager.

For three decades, Davie has compiled several scrapbooks with pictures, articles and stories about people who have used the facilities over the years.

As well as his own work, there are even older versions which date back as far as 1939.

He said: “A lady called Agnes Paylin used to look after the scrapbooks. She handed them in to me.

“She knew that I liked taking photos and she brought them up. I just kept them going.

“All the staff thought it would be a good idea. It would be a shame if the older scrapbooks were lost.

“One of the girls at the centre is going to take them on.”

Some of the scrapbooks will now be added to the local history collection in the archives at the Wellgate Library.

There are pictures of the building of the new Olympia and staff nights out, as well as clippings and photos handed in by members of the public.

There is even a black and white picture of Davie giving a swimming lesson at the old Olympia with instructor Danny Heron.

The memories that have stuck with the 65-year-old include the old Olympia’s panto on the water and celebrating the building of Lochee Swimming and Leisure Centre.

Davie said: “About 1,000 kids attended the panto on the water.

“Members of staff were involved and it looked professional. That was a good laugh.

“For the celebration of the building of the centre, all the staff had to dress up in period costumes.

“We had a wee celebration – it was a week-long event.”

Davie admits he will miss the day-to-day involvement with the customers.

He said: “All the people that I have met, we’ll be mates for life. I’ve enjoyed every minute. I get on great with staff and the customers.

“Most people know me because of the swimming. It is like a wee community here. People come here for years with their family.

“I actually worked with the mums and dads of some of the current staff. It’s frightening.”

Davie’s days will now be spent looking after his two one-year-old grandchildren, Maesie and Rosa.

A member of Hillcrest Bowling Club, he is also hoping to play regularly.

He lives with Evelyn, his partner of 20 years, who he joked isn’t too happy about his retirement – because she’s still working.

Colin Warden, manager of aquatic services at Leisure and Culture Dundee, said: “Davie has been a key figure and driving force at Lochee for more than 35 years.

“He has contributed to the centre’s many transitions throughout the years and helped increase its popularity in the local and wider community.

“He is a true leisure professional who will be missed by his colleagues and users alike.

“We all wish him well and good health moving into his retirement.”