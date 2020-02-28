Retiree Bob wins £100 in Asda vouchers with Tele’s trolley competition

Former firefighter Bob Millen has pocketed £100 in vouchers.

He is the latest winner of the Tele’s trolley contest.

Bob, 79, said: “I’ve never won anything like this before in my life.

“I have maybe won at the bingo, but nothing like this. I am delighted.”

He scooped the prize of £100 in Asda vouchers after registering his trolley item – Tetley tea bags – which were printed in his Weekend Telegraph.

He said: “To be honest, I never gave it a thought after entering to guess what the winning item was.

“Then I turned to my wife Margaret and said I think I have won that contest.”

Now the big decision is to choose how to spend the prize.

Bob said: “I will probably give it to my wife to choose what to buy.

“We have a granddaughter and grandson, so it would be nice to get them both something.”