Retiree Bob wins £100 in Asda vouchers with Tele’s trolley competition

Former firefighter Bob Millen has pocketed £100 in vouchers.
He is the latest winner of the Tele’s trolley contest.
Bob, 79, said: “I’ve never won anything like this before in my life.
“I have maybe won at the bingo, but nothing like this. I am delighted.”
He scooped the prize of £100 in Asda vouchers after registering his trolley item – Tetley tea bags – which were printed in his Weekend Telegraph.
He said: “To be honest, I never gave it a thought after entering to guess what the winning item was.
“Then I turned to my wife Margaret and said I think I have won that contest.”
Now the big decision is to choose how to spend the prize.
Bob said: “I will probably give it to my wife to choose what to buy.
“We have a granddaughter and grandson, so it would be nice to get them both something.”