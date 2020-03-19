Retired and student nurses asked to volunteer to help coronavirus crisis

Retired nurses and midwives are being urged to don their scrubs again and volunteer to help out in already short-staffed hospitals preparing to be inundated with coronavirus cases.

Students could also be asked to help out as the number of Covid-19 cases continue to spiral.

An email has gone out via the Nursing and Midwifery Council from the Scottish Chief Nursing Officer’s Directorate asking them if they would be willing to volunteer their time.

The letter states: “As you will be aware the NHS is stepping up its response to Covid-19 and we are considering all possible routes to free up staff resource to work in the NHS.

“In the first instance this will include nurses and midwives and allied health professions who have recently left the register being given an emergency registration by the Nursing and Midwifery Council and Health Care Professions Council respectively. ”

It adds: “The NMC HCPC are also considering emergency registration for nursing and midwifery and allied health professions students in the final year of study who are within the final six months before registration.

“This would be a voluntary arrangement and no student will be compelled to undertake work in the NHS.

“There are obviously many issues that need to be resolved in relation to continuation of study, remuneration and we are exploring these as a matter of urgency and we will provide further detail on this as soon as possible.

“At present all students should continue with their programmes as normal, including with their clinical experience. We are working with the Council of Deans for Health Scotland, and the professional regulators to identify these issues and consider options. ”

Meanwhile student nurses at Abertay University are being asked to consider their own health during current placements.

Andrea Cameron, dean of the school of applied sciences, has sent out written guidance.

She said in her letter to the students: “You will recognise that with the spread of the coronavirus that we are all having to change and adapt to an evolving situation.

“The university has communicated what this means for the delivery of teaching and assessment but I am conscious that there are also implications for you in terms of practice placement.

“For those of your currently on placement we are very grateful for the efforts you are making in continuing to support health care delivery.

“However, we are aware that you may have concerns for your own health and wellbeing (or those for whom you have caring responsibilities) and that this may impact on your decision to go to, or remain on, placement.”

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.