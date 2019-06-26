Retailer Bathstore collapses with jobs in Dundee at risk

Bathstore has gone into administration, putting 531 jobs and 135 stores at risk.

The bathroom retailer, which has an outlet on Clepington Road, will continue to trade while administrators at BDO seek a buyer.

Ryan Grant, BDO business restructuring partner, said: “Despite significant investment into the business over the past five years, Bathstore has struggled to overcome the well-documented challenges facing the UK retail sector.

“The appointment was made after several months of difficult trading, and the failure of ongoing talks to find a buyer for the business.

“Bathstore is continuing to trade in administration whilst the administrators seek a buyer.”

There are currently 10 stores located throughout Scotland, including one on Perth’s Glenearn Road.