Retail breakthrough for Dundee firm aiming to bring clean energy to millions

A device made in Dundee that could provide access to cheaper hot water for millions globally is now available on Amazon.

SolarisKit was established in 2019 by Dr Faisal Ghani to harness solar energy to heat water in an affordable way.

He designed the S400 flat-packable solar thermal collector.

It can be used to heat above-ground pools during the summer months. The kit can also provide hot water to camping and glamping sites.

Trials of the product have taken place in Rwanda and production began in Dundee this year.

Now, the product has been accepted onto Amazon Launchpad and is available to buy from today, priced £189.

Amazon Launchpad is an invitation-only programme designed specifically for innovative and unique brands to accelerate their growth.

How does the SolarisKit device work?

Assembled in 30 minutes, the solar collector can convert sunlight efficiently into hot water to meet the needs of most homes or businesses.

It has the potential to save energy costs of up to 70%.

In most standard weather conditions, the device is capable of heating water to temperatures of up to 50 degrees celsius, perfect for normal showering and laundry requirements.

Sunlight enters the collector through its transparent side panels and strikes the black, internal coil, which is then heated through solar radiation.

Water is then circulated through the coil using a small pump.

From there, it is heated and stored in an insulated water tank for later use.

Each solar collector can save approximately 300kgs of carbon emissions per year.

SolarisKit relocated from Edinburgh to the Michelin Scotland Innovation Park (MSIP) in Dundee.

The equipment could provide affordable hot water systems and clean energy for millions living in ‘the global south’.

That includes sub-Saharan Africa, North Africa, Central America and SE Asia.

An ‘exciting’ next step for SolarisKit

Dr Ghani wants to sell up to 160 kits each week.

He has pledged to plant 25 trees globally for every kit sold, through a partnership with Eden Reforestation Project.

That means SolarisKit is set to contribute to the planting of 4,000 trees. That would offset roughly 40,000kgs of carbon per year.

Dr Ghani said: “This exciting next step in our journey is testament to the valuable lessons learned through Royal Bank of Scotland’s climate accelerator.

“Amazon Launchpad has a keen focus on supporting sustainable and we caught their eye thanks to the bank’s robust support.

“Through this new partnership, we hope to reach new markets that will enable us to make a real change to rising carbon emissions through the decarbonisation of heat and our reforestation commitment.”

RBS enterprise director Paula Ritchie said: “Amazon Launchpad is set to propel the business to further success whilst contributing to climate change in a meaningful way.

“We look forward to continuing to follow Dr Ghani’s journey.”