Resurrected Tayport race event declared a ‘runaway success’

Organisers have voted Tayport’s race event a runaway success. The Robertson Cup was staged last Sunday for the first time since 1993, along with the Tayport Fun Run.

Race fan Andy Robertson died last year and his wife Margaret discovered the trophy after collecting some of his donated items to Tayport Juniors where he was a big supporter.

She said: “I decided to resurrect the race along with a fun run for younger runners and raise money for charity at the same time. I now hope to make it an annual event.

“Andy was a very keen runner, although he never belonged to any clubs, and even when he travelled abroad with his job, he’d race in events.

“He was a construction worker overseas and he was also a very big supporter of Tayport Juniors, so we decided to start and finish the race at their ground, The Canniepart.”

She added: “He would have absolutely loved this event and the money raised will benefit the football club, as well as research into multiple myaeloma.

“I also wanted to make it a day to enjoy, with a lot of younger runners in various age groups including a Toddler Trot event where parents could push their kids around in buggies.”