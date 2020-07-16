Restoration work on historic North Carr lightship in Dundee resumes as lockdown eases

Work to restore the iconic North Carr lightship has resumed once again.

The team from Taymara were back down at Victoria Dock yesterday and are already pushing on with plans to restore the vessel back to its former glory.

Sam McKillop, project manager at Taymara, said: “Because of Covid-19 we had to go into hibernation, but we have started back up with a small work party.

“We are only allowed three people in at any one time but we haven’t been to some of the spaces onboard for nearly eight weeks now and we need to make sure we keep on top of any leaks.”

Sam said there was an “an amazing amount of working going on at North Carr”.

“People walk past and think it is just sitting there rusting, but we are beavering away and doing a heck of amount of work to keep this vessel afloat,” he said.

“We have been working hard for the last 18 months but she has suffered quite badly from corrosion.

“So far we have managed to keep on top of this with temporary repairs.”

Sam told the Tele the team had secured funding from Dundee Historical Environment Trust to help thoroughly inspect the vessel and Victoria Dock.

The team has also signed a memorandum of understanding with nearby HMS Unicorn so the two projects can work together, and plans to turn some spaces into classrooms for Taymara projects for children with long-term illnesses and their siblings.

“And in the long-term we want to do something similar to RRS Discovery so both HMS Unicorn and North Carr don’t have to worry about the condition of their hulls – both are suffering at the moment and we can’t get them out of the dock because the main gates are broken, they are locked in the harbour,” said Sam.

“I can’t see the dock gates holding up to allow us to pump water out of it, but we are working with a past harbourmaster to see if that is possible – otherwise we would have to create a coffer dam in front of the gate and that needs significant funding.

“We must do whatever we can to raise the cash and get the community behind us because there is such a strong relationship with this vessel and Dundee.”