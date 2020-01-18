Restaurant review: Top marks for curry and pleasant staff at Rishi’s in Dundee

The setting would usually be a manky pub to see someone off into a new stage of their life.

Not so for the Scottish Futsal League – Dundee, only the best venue will do and Rishi’s proved to be that.

To be fair, when the subject of the “smoker” is a tee-totaller, the manky pub isn’t really an option.

Serving also as an end-of-year thank you to everyone who helps out, Rishi’s ended up being a winning choice.

Seven of us piled into the restaurant on Hawkhill and quickly set about getting the drinks in.

A pint of Cobra (£4.25), a pint of Coke (£2.75), soda water and lime (£1.99) and a couple more pints were ordered before the night took an odd twist.

The youngest member of the group took us all by surprise by proudly ordering a Jameson whiskey on the rocks (£3.20).

Cue disbelief and general mockery of the young man – entirely justified after that order, to be fair. However, he remains adamant whiskey (the Irish variety has an “e” in it), complements a korma to this day.

Make your own minds up.

Anyway, because there were more than six of us we qualified for the “party menu”.

That gave us the option of two courses for £17.95 or three for £19.95 per person.

Since it was party time for us out on the town we went for the cheaper option – we’re not made of money.

There’s a large selection of choices with each main meal coming with one side. Rice or naan were the common options.

I had my greedy eyes set on chilli and garlic prawns for my starter and it was everything I hoped for.

It was a lengthy wait, however, after ordering before our starters appeared.

We were a big group but it wasn’t too busy, so that was a surprise. However, it was worth waiting for.

My prawns were still cooking in the seasoned oil when they were brought out for me.

Once they’d cooled enough not to hurt, they were fantastic.

Cooked in breadcrumbs and seasoned with chilli and garlic, it was a good start.

Also coming out in the starters was paneer tikka, which also got a cheesy thumbs-up.

Chicken tikka was given pass marks as a starter while chilli chicken was enjoyed by two of our party.

By this time the pints of beer weren’t going down too well, and with the Kingfisher draught out of action, we switched to bottles (£3.80 each).

Anyway, back to the food – for main course I went for butter chicken dopiaza with rice and added a Peshwari naan on the side to really test out the limits my stomach could handle.

It was really tasty and I’d be back tonight for seconds in a heartbeat, though I feel full up just thinking about it.

It wasn’t as oniony as I’d expect a dopiaza to be. It was rich and creamy with just a little hint of spice.

Combined with the naan, it was very good.

Getting top marks also was lamb kadai with a 10 out of 10 judgement with a tasty garlic naan on the side.

Lamb rogan josh was also gobbled up in lightning-quick time, while the chicken dhaba curry also got a positive review from down the table.

The staff were all friendly and helpful, adding to an enjoyable evening.

We had a cracking time overall – but I’m still not having whiskey before eating curry…