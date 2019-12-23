Restaurant review: Sweet finish to birthday steak-out at the Dunnichen Stone in Forfar

We weren’t sure where we wanted to celebrate my baby’s 16th birthday – yes, he is still my baby!

A wee nosey online and we remembered about this Marston’s pub in Forfar.

The menu is extensive, definitely something for everyone, and the range of special offers meant it didn’t have to break the bank.

Birthday boy, who has developed a taste for steak, was happy to see a choice on offer and agreed I could book a table. As a reward for joining the mailing list, I received a free pudding voucher. Bonus!

At the bar we asked, as it is the law that 16-year-olds can have a drink with a meal in UK pubs, if the young man of moment could have a cider. Unfortunately that’s not part of Marston’s policy.

Ach well, too bad. A glass of Pepsi Max (£2.30) it was, though we did pay an extra 85p to make it bottomless. Happy birthday, son.

As said already, steak is the meal of choice and it was decided two of us would have the chef’s recommended 12oz ribeye steak (£18.95).

I was lured by the chicken and ribs combo (£13.50) and my other son, who can’t see past buttermilk chicken on a menu, went for the XL chicken and chorizo burger (£16.25).

I realise these are quite costly dishes, but when you take into account there is a two-for-one offer on main meals every day and so the chicken dishes were free, it becomes quite reasonable.

My eye had drifted to the starters section and I’d seen something called The Filler (£8.45), a combo plate for sharing. Feeling adventurous we added Dough Ball Roulette (£3.45) to the mix.

You place your order at the bar here, no table service.

It didn’t seem like a long wait, though the waitress apologised as she brought our starters over.

The platter had four buttermilk chicken goujons, two slices of garlic bread, and a pile of breaded mushrooms, onion rings and homemade potato wedges, served with garlic mayo and barbecue dips.

Everything was very tasty, even the wedges which I’m often not a fan of, but they did actually taste homemade. The highlight was the succulent, tender chicken, easily the best thing on the plate.

With the roulette we got eight garlic and mozzarella dough balls – but two of them had fiery chilli and jalapenos hidden inside. I landed lucky and my sons both lost out – though birthday boy said they weren’t too bad and to prove his point ate them both.

He did go slightly red but I’m not sure if that’s because we were staring at him or because of the chilli!

The steaks were a good size and served with onion rings, half a grilled tomato, chips and peas.

The burger was huge with several pieces of the lovely breaded chicken piled on top of a chorizo pinwheel and topped with Monterey Jack cheese and barbecue sauce. It was served with chips and coleslaw.

The meat on my pork ribs fell off the bone and the barbecue sauce was just right. I felt my chicken breast was the weak point and a little dry, but probably because I’d been spoiled by the extra specially nice goujons. I also had chips, coleslaw and a corn on the cob.

We struggled to finish our food, but enjoyed all we ate.

Bearing in mind we had that free pudding voucher, we had a wee look at the menu and a rocky road block calzone (£3.95) was too intriguing not to order. I joined in with a rhubarb and ginger pudding (£4.50) – well it was a special day for me too!

My dessert was cookie crumb layered with chunks of rhubarb and topped with a gingerbread sponge, served warm with vegan vanilla ice cream. I liked it and as a gin I’m partial to proves, it’s a good flavour combination.

The sweet calzone was served on a flat slate with chocolate and toffee sauce and a Flake and squirty cream over the top of a folded-over pizza dough stuffed with Belgian waffle, chocolate brownie and mini marshmallows.

It just smelled too chocolatey to me and my son wasn’t sure of the warm crispy dough – but he did managed to eat it all.