Restaurant review: Sunny’s in Dundee offers good service and good food

Always a lover of a bargain, I have a habit of picking up food vouchers via the various online groups.

A meal for two including a glass of wine caught my eye for this restaurant and as we’d already enjoyed a takeaway from there, I bought two vouchers.

A few weeks passed by and, with holidays etc happening the voucher slipped to the back of my mind. On the morning I remembered to check it out, I was disappointed to see it was the final day for redemption – and I should have pre-booked.

In the spirit of nothing ventured, nothing gained, my husband phoned up and caught our host Mahmud at a good moment. We were in!

Compounding our inability to follow the voucher instruction, only three of us arrived for a meal for four – eldest son had been called in to work, but we said we’d take him home his favourite chicken korma and peshwari nan. Mahmud shook his head and surrendered and handed out the menus.

We were allowed a starter and a main course, though some dishes incurred a supplement.

My husband went for chicken pakora (£4.95), son for jalapeno poppers (£3.95) while I opted for gobi pakora – better known to me as cauliflower (£4.95). There were many others to choose from, including a section of tandoori starters all priced below £5.

The choice of mains includes regular curries, chef’s specials, pizzas, classics – steak pie, fish, chicken goujons, macaroni cheese, etc and a selection of burgers.

Our choices were butter chicken (£9.45), Sunny’s special curry (£11.45) and a calzone (£9.95).

We also had two rice (£2.95), a portion of chips (£2.50) and a peshwari nan (£3.50).

For drinks I had my complementary glass of wine, while the boys had a pint of Kingfisher and a bottle of Diet Coke.

This is a nice restaurant, pleasantly decorated with a view over the river and the twinkling lights of the oil rigs. It was steadily busy for a Tuesday night too, which is no bad thing.

Our starters arrived promptly and all came with a dish of Baba’s dipping sauce. I had three pieces of battered cauliflower cooked with mixed spices. The cauli was much harder than I’d normally cook it. I dipped my first bit in the sauce and thought it was too spicy. However, a second bite proved me wrong and by the end I was scraping round the bottom of my sauce dish.

I really enjoyed it all and the fresh salad garnish only enhanced the dish.

There were six poppers – with a creamy filling and not overly spicy, though I did only have a tiny bit to try. The three chicken pakora were a good size, in a red batter, and also served with salad.

We didn’t wait long for the main courses either and the curries came in their own serving dishes, as did the rice and chips. The calzone was on a wooden board and absolutely huge!

It was filled with chicken tikka, pepperoni, onions and Baba’s sauce and topped with cheese that had been melted and browned. It looked lovely and my normally difficult to fill-up son only managed half. The other half came home with us for next day’s lunch.

I munched my way through most of my rice and butter chicken – spices marinated with butter and cream. The chicken was tender and I’m sorry I couldn’t finish it all. It was probably not helped by the number of chips I helped myself to – but they were crispy and fluffy and just how I like them!

The apparently mild special curry still brought a glow to my other half’s cheeks. It was packed with chicken, lamb and prawn, though in all honesty the prawns were very small. He did better than me and left hardly any.

Mahmud had a good chat about travelling and holidays as he was clearing the table and his friendly manner was an added plus to the evening.