Restaurant review: Quirky, fun, dog-friendly perfection on offer at Tayport’s Kitch-Inn

A dog-friendly eatery brings joy to my heart.

I love nothing better than a good walk to keep the pooch happy, followed by tasty food for me. I’d heard this was just such a place.

My friend and I had previously tried popping in on spec, but there was no space. Next time I tried to book via online messaging but again, they had nothing available. Third time lucky though, two friends, Holly dog and I were booked in for a Saturday afternoon.

We had a good walk into Tentsmuir and back along the beach, so were deserving of our treat.

We entered through the bar – though later found there is a direct door at the side – and were shown through to the restaurant.

It’s not a huge space, but it’s very cute. There are wooden pallets on the walls, which sounds odd, but looks good. Rather than a “reserved” sign, the tables have Scrabble letters with the booking name spelled out. I also noticed “Happy birthday” on another table. A lovely touch.

The salt and pepper sets are all cute too – little tins and llamas. Overall there is a lovely atmosphere and the welcome from Carla was pitched just right.

We ordered three soft drinks – good girls that we are – and studied the menu.

From the 10 starters we decided to share two and, fairly quickly, we chose the smoked cheese fritters and the haggis and black pudding fritters (£4.25 each).

The main courses choice took slightly longer, not helped by the fact we were trying to each have something different. Options included steak pie, Moroccan chicken, peppered roast beef and black pudding, various burgers, gammon steak and a range of fish dishes and vegetarian meals. All are about £10.

We eventually opted for smoked haddock mornay (£9.95), smoked cottage pie (£9.25) and garlic and oregano lamb steaks (£9.95).

Holly, meantime, was given water, biscuits and posed very well for a picture for the gallery on the pub’s website.

The starters came out – we were each given a beautiful old fashioned china tea plate.

The cheese fritters were breaded and looked like fishcakes and there were three on a skewer served on rocket leaves, with spicy salsa dip. They were wonderful and though I wouldn’t call the salsa spicy, it was very nice. The other plate had six breaded wedges – four black pudding and two haggis, served with sweet chilli dip and salad leaves. Presentation is fabulous and only surpassed by the flavour.

There was a short wait between courses, but Carla kept a good eye on us, checking for drinks, bringing us a bottle of cold water for the table (unasked for) and having a chat, as she did with the other customers too.

The mains looked amazing. The lamb was served on a rectangular plate with crushed potatoes topped by three chargrilled lamb steaks, with a china cup of rich, red wine sauce and veg. Beautiful. I had immediate food envy.

The smoked cottage pie was in a deep pie dish – mince and vegetables and smoked bacon lardons topped with a smoked cheese mash, with veg and gravy around the edge. My friend said it was delicious.

My fish was a grilled smoked haddock in a paprika cheese sauce with chunks of chorizo lying on top of a load of garlic mash with veg. It was absolutely heavenly.

We sent back empty plates, save a few bits of veg.

We sat for a bit and then Carla offered the chance of dessert. We decided one between three might be a nice way to round things off. We ruled out brownie, warm chocolate fudge cake and lemon meringue roulade, leaving us with sticky toffee pudding or cheesecake. Unable to decide, we actually tossed a coin! Ridiculous.

However, it won us a sticky toffee pudding that was divine and easily enough for three. A big sponge topped with sauce and served with vanilla ice cream, raspberries and little bottle of cream. Again, top marks for presentation and flavour.