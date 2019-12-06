Restaurant review: Pitcrocknie is ‘family-run, friendly and welcoming’

I had heard and read good things about this cafe/restaurant and wanted to check it out.

Planning a wee trip out on a Sunday afternoon, I messaged the restaurant to check availability and what their policy on dogs was.

It was quite late on the Saturday night and I’d not expected to get a reply before the next day, but was delighted when it pinged in almost immediately saying there was a table available and not only were they happy to have dogs, they also had some treats for them. Perfect.

The plan was for a trudge round Alyth den with the dog before eating, though following a night of heavy rain we thought that was unfair for our hosts and swapped our timings to eat before we walked.

Again, this presented no trouble for the restaurant.

Pitcrocknie is set on a (now) nine-hole golf course, and has a protruding round overhanging room overlooking the course.

The view is lovely, even allowing for the building work on the other half of the course.

The inside matches up and the giant log burning stove, leather settees and comfy chairs and tables around the windows are very welcoming – that’s if you can see past the abundance of cakes and sweet stuff on the counter.

A couple of children who were dining there came with dog treats for our girl and we were taken to our table. There are also toys and games available and it really felt like we were popping for lunch at a relaxed, happy family gathering!

The menu, which I thought was online so didn’t photograph (it’s not the same menu online) isn’t vast, but there was enough to take our fancy.

The soup of the day was mushroom an d they do a slow-cooked meat ciabatta dish which was chicken tikka.

There was also cajun chicken as a salad or as a burger roll.

Other options included battered fish, a range of filled ciabattas and baked potatoes.

There was a whole range of starters but as I’d seen the cake selection, I was saving myself and headed for a baked potato with tuna. But then I noticed the burger was served with caramelised onions, mozzarella and streaky bacon (£10.95) and I couldn’t resist.

Around the table the others went for steak pie (£11.95), mac and cheese (£8.95), chips (£2.50) and a cajun burger (£10.95).

For drinks the big boys had a pint of Caledonian Best (£3.50) while we had blackcurrant and water ((£1.25) and a bottle of diet Coke (£2).

The food is freshly prepared and the chef nipped out to ask if the onions and cheese etc were required on the cajun chicken – they were.

The steak pie arrived first – lots of meat in a dark, thick gravy with two round pastry tops cooked separately and sitting on top. There was also a heap of peas and a pile of chips. It was all lovely.

The burger rolls were each very tall, though fortunately we have giant mouths. I loved the mozzarella and onions on my burger, and the beef itself was really tasty too. Both were served with delicious skin-on chips and salad. The cajun burger had “a good kick” and was enjoyed.

The mac and cheese was perhaps one of the cheesiest we’ve ever had – delicious with the garlic bread it is served with, though the extra chips were needed to help finish it off – it’s almost too cheesy to eat on its own. As the light was beginning to fade we thought we’d better get on that walk, so we took the cakes away to have with coffee at home.

We had four large slices of homemade Victoria sponge, chocolate ganache cake, a ginger sponge and a courgette cake with a cream cheese filling (£3.75 and £2.50 for the Victoria). Absolutely lovely.

I don’t live close enough to be as regular a visitor as I’d like to be. But if ever my other half gets back to golfing, I’ll encourage him to play here and I’ll sit inside eating cake!