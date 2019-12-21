Restaurant review: Charm aplenty at the beautiful Strathmore Arms Hotel in Glamis

Catching up on a birthday promise, my eldest son and I were headed to the Gin Bothy in Glamis.

We were having a tasting experience and therefore needed a place to leave the car overnight and meet up with our designated driver.

As luck would have it, round the corner from the Gin Bothy is the Strathmore Arms Hotel.

I phoned and booked a table in the bar as I knew we would probably have some time to pass before my husband and younger son got back from their trip to meet us.

I was assured this wouldn’t be a problem and we could wait for them for as long as we liked. Neither was it a problem to leave my car in the car park overnight. Lovely service.

Our gin experience was fabulous (and is highly recommended by the way, and that’s from a rum drinker) but we did arrive early for our table and a good hour and a half before the others.

Strangely, being so close together, the bar doesn’t stock Gin Bothy beverages, although there are a load of other gins on offer, so I had an OVD and a Diet Pepsi (£3.30) while my son had a pint of Harviestoun Bitter and Twisted (£3.80) and we decided to sit at our table rather than on the bar seats.

This is such a quaint, pretty place. Almost old-fashioned, but in a classic, attractive way. There are dark red walls, dotted with lampshaded lights giving a lovely ambience. This is added to by a huge open log-burning fire in a stone wall. It’s a very warm and welcoming space. I had a wee peak in the restaurant and that is just as lovely.

We had ample time to watch the plates coming to the diners round about us and everything was very well presented with generous portion sizes.

There was a specials’ page offering a filo parcel of pheasant (£7.50) and herring stipt (£6.25) for starters and mains including ham and chicken salad (£10.50), Balti lamb (£13.95), gammon steak (£10.95) and, my husband’s choice, haddock mornay (£10.95).

The regular menu had a big selection too, including braised lamb, lasagne, grilled steaks, venison casserole, Barbary duck, fish, scampi and salmon fillet, with prices ranging from about £12. The homemade vegetable strudel – veg, nuts brie and mushrooms wrapped in filo pastry and served with hollandaise sauce – sounded interesting too.

However, we opted for steak pie (£13.50), chicken fajitas (£14.50) and mango chicken (£13.95).

There was a large selection of starters too, but we passed on them and it’s a good job we did as our mains were big.

The haddock mornay was served in a round ashet and was haddock in cheese sauce and oven baked with a cheesy crump top. It was served with vegetables and the chips came on a separate plate. It was very tasty and I had a little food envy.

The fajitas were on a giant sizzling platter, mixed vegetables and the most chicken I’ve ever seen on this dish.

On a separate plate there were four small tortillas, salsa, guacamole and sour cream. There was more meat than wrap, though my son made a brave effort.

The steak pie was in its own dish, heaps of meat and thick gravy, served with chips and veg. It looked lovely and the chips I dipped in the gravy backed that up.

My mango chicken was a chicken breast baked in a mango, coconut and coriander sauce served on a bed of rice and with a side salad. I initially thought I’d been undersold in the portion department but midway through I realised I hadn’t been and my rice and sauce were mixed with the left over fajita chicken and finished by steak pie boy.

It was truly delicious. Cooked well and in the most tasty sauce. I would probably order the same if I went again.

We had no room for pudding and didn’t even see the menu, but I’m sure they would be just as good as everything else.