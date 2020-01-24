Restaurant review: All-vegan food at Dundee’s Rad Apples has set the bar high

Punks have been renowned for all sorts of things since emerging in the 70s: loud, anarchic rock, a can-do DIY ethos and a rejection of the norm.

But food? That’s a new one on me. Rad Apples is determined to give it a go all the same.

The Meadowside cafe, bar and restaurant – formerly Conroy’s Bar – has emerged from the minds behind collective Make That A Take Records, a prolific staple of Dundee’s music scene.

Its ethos is simple – an all-vegan range of food, coffee and cakes, a laidback setting and an excellent soundtrack – and all without breaking the bank.

Inside, the venue has been given a fresh, airy makeover with a bright paint job, and at the time we dined one Saturday was hosting people of all ages – from young punks to the grizzled anarchists probably there when the scene kicked off.

But don’t let the idea of sitting among punks worry you – the crew members at Rad Apples are a friendly bunch, extremely welcoming, and know how to throw together a good meal for peanuts.

The menu is crowd-pleasing staples – overflowing bowls of ramen, cheese and bacon subs and a plethora of meat-inspired, plant-based burgers that aim to cater to all.

We opted for the Cowpunk burger (£7.50) – a homemade cheeseburger made with seitan (wheat gluten) to be authentically meaty – and the Mac N Cheese burger (£8.50), with creamy pasta on the top.

I’m already making plans to go back to try the Captain Ahab burger (£7.50) – deep fried tofu wrapped in seaweed.

The burgers come with fries, making them top value for the price – and one set was swapped for sweet potato fries without issue.

Plates were dished up within around 10 minutes of ordering – and while it could have been served a tad warmer, the burgers were authentically meaty.

A plate of fried pickles (£3) on the side helped to break up the burger and fries but the highlight of the menu is Rad Apples’ tribute to the Canadian mainstay, poutine (£5).

The divine dish of fries, onion gravy, cheese-style curds and bacon bits was savoury and moreish, and I regret not being able to finish it.

This also meant I couldn’t try any of the desserts, which included homemade cherry pie, a “s’mores pie” and peanut butter cheesecake (£4 each).

Our food was washed down with a pint of locally-brewed 71 Pilsner (£3.50) and a bottle of Fentiman’s orange soda (£1.50).

Had my eyes been the same size as my belly I reckon we would have spent a shade over £20 rather than the £29 I eventually handed over. You can’t argue with that.

Rad Apples offers the kind of value bigger restaurants should aspire to – and as a locally run venture deserves support from Dundee’s legions of punks and non-punks alike.

Outside of the burgers and small bites it has a regular supply of cupcakes and brownies from local bakers along with tea and coffee. Kids are welcome while food is being served, as are dogs.

I anticipate it becoming a regular lunch fixture, given the dangerously short distance between it and the Tele offices.

It’s hardly for me to say what is and isn’t punk – I couldn’t be less punk if I tried – but if Rad Apples is the outcome when punks do food I’m all for it. Oi oi!