A grieving mum has unveiled plans to open a respite centre to honour her late daughter.

Jacqui Lowe, of Glenrothes, says that she has been inspired by the life of daughter Charley to help people with physical and emotional disabilities.

Charley died in September at the age of 20 as one of the oldest-known people to have lived with Edwards’ syndrome, a genetic condition which affects the development of babies in the womb.

Since her death, Jacqui, 51, has devoted her time to developing plans for a respite centre that could help others affected by disabilities, as well as a sensory garden at her home in the Balgeddie area of the town.

Having been inspired by a trip with her daughter to a similar facility in the United States, she has already started to look for suitable sites.

Jacqui said: “We’ve looked near Gilvenbank. Somewhere like that would be fantastic, where we can have horse riding for the disabled.”