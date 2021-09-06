Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 6th 2021
Respect is ‘eroding’: SNP and Tories clash over funding

By Andy Philip
September 6, 2021, 6:13 pm
business support
Scottish Finance Secretary Kate Forbes faced MPs on UK cash questions.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes claimed regions such as the Highlands risk losing out in a row over major infrastructure spending in Scotland.

Ms Forbes said there is a lack of clarity with UK Government plans to “level up” parts of the country with extra investment.

The two administrations in Edinburgh and London have also argued over “connectivity” plans.

Conservatives want to replace EU funds by investing directly in projects such as trunk roads, but the SNP claim that undermines devolution and could lead to Holyrood’s budget being cut.

Ms Forbes, appearing before MPs on the Scottish Affairs Committee, compared the concerns with positive collaboration on regional and city deals.

‘Undermined’

Both governments have praised efforts to work on community plans such as Tay Cities, Inverness and Highlands, and Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

But on wider issues, Ms Forbes said the SNP Government were “excluded” and respect is “eroding”.

In the Highlands, she said EU money had helped the region disproportionately.

She added: “If city deals have demonstrated an effective way of working because there has been transparency, clarity and mutual respect – then that is somewhat juxtaposed with the approach that’s been taken now where we are certainly cut out of the knowledge about the process will work with levelling up or shared prosperity.

“That undermines all of our ability to make wise plans for investment.”

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, who is also an MP, said it was the SNP government that prevented officials from taking part.

It emerged last year that Transport Scotland officials were told “not to engage” with the UK Government, sparking a row with the Scottish Secretary.

Ms Forbes said the UK Government started the process and laid the ground work without any input from Holyrood.

‘More efficient’

“On the union connectivity review, or levelling up, or shared prosperity, or take your pick of a number of different alternative UK Government funding streams, the Scottish Government has not been party, and has not been included in the process of establishing those funds or in terms of how projects will be analysed for those funds,” she said.

Mr Ross demanded the Scottish finance secretary checks the record and writes back to the committee.

Ian Stewart, a UK minister in the Scotland Office, said the shared prosperity fund will be “more efficient” than the old EU model.

The connectivity review will bring the UK closer together, he said.