Resort bosses object to plans for a major new tourism business in Piperdam

Fears have been raised over plans to build a new farm shop and restaurant near a popular leisure resort.

The boss of Piperdam Leisure Resort said the proposed Forest Green Ltd development off Coupar Angus Road would threaten the future of his operation – a claim which the applicant refutes.

David Copley, CEO, said: “It would displace jobs and prevent any further investment in the existing Piperdam Leisure and Golf Resort.

“The application is not complementary to the existing Piperdam tourism business and would put existing and future jobs at risk.”

The application, made by agent Hiddleston & Feist on behalf of Forest Energy Scotland Ltd, proposes a farm shop, a 140-seat restaurant, a 100-seat cafe plus outdoor seating.

Also proposed is residential accommodation for staff, a biomass plant and parking.

Philip Mullholland, director of Forest Energy Ltd told the Tele he had built and run Piperdam Leisure Resort for 20 years before selling it a decade ago.

He said: “All I’m doing is using the vision I had 30 years ago and taking that vision forward once more for this area.

“We are all about bringing choice for people and boosting tourism, while supporting all the small businesses across Angus producing food and drink.

“The area is crying out for something new, and the building I’m proposing is beautiful.”

Meanwhile, Mr Copley told the Tele he had been contacted by a “large number” of residents who had objected to the application.

A letter has been circulated to locals urging them to submit responses to the local authority by a deadline of August 7.

A residents’ meeting is also scheduled to take place tonight at Piperdam Leisure Resort.

The Piperdam Action Group letter states Forest Energy’s plans “indicate intention to hold large scale events at this facility, which will likely have a late licence. The inclusion of an outdoor facility will undoubtedly lead to additional noise.”

It adds: “There are already bio-mass plants on the Piperdam Estate (owned by Forest Energy Scotland Ltd), which has attracted many complaints to environmental health of both noise and air pollution.”

In addition, it said the development “detracts from the semi-rural nature of the area, is extremely close to residential properties and the proposed entrance is close to a blind bend on a fast road, where we know from experience that many vehicles travel in excess of the speed limit.”