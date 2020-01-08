Martel Maxwell: My New Year’s resolutions used to be more glamorous and exciting

How’s it going so far? 2020 that is.

Too late to still be wishing strangers a beaming happy new year, and yet too early to entirely banish vows for a fresh start.

Weirdly (considering the vat of Prosecco I’d drunk the night before) I woke on New Year’s Day with a sense of optimism – that this year was going to be a good one.

Then I considered my resolutions. Did you have any?

Given it’s January 8, maybe (I speak from my own experience) this column comes too late and you’ve already gobbled the giant Toblerone (me on the 5th) or not exercised (me from the 3rd onwards after a pathetic attempt at a “jalk” – something between a walk and jog on the 2nd), despite vowing to be a slimline goddess in 2020.

As I lay in bed considering my good intentions, I had to laugh at how boring they were.

Looking back to 10 years ago, the goals were bigger, more glamorous, more streamlined.

I’d lose that pesky half stone (if only I knew I’d be a stone heavier a decade later I’d have dried my eyes), get that plum job, find true love.

Now married and a mum of three, it’s a different story.

In 2020 I will:

Print some of the thousands of photos on my phone or the cloud, whatever that is, so I have some memories of life that don’t involve looking at a screen.

Stop at two coffees in the morning to avoid locked jaw and anger issues.

Wash bedding at least at 60 degrees to rid of germs (told you it was thrilling).

Not let the ironing pile reach more than half a metre in height, to avoid spiralling thoughts of doom.

Things to do more: give, listen, smile, exercise, drink (water).

Things to do less: eat, shout, have “guilt” (about everything – anyone else?), moan, drink (alcohol).

Yep, it’s terminally full, more like a supermarket shopping list than grand landscaping of a new life for a new year.

On the plus side, maybe it’s made you feel rather “jazz hands” by comparison.

And this year, I’m all about the giving.