Residents will suffer from Dundee parking charges, claims Lib Dem councillor

New car parking charges in a suburb of the city will unfairly hit the pockets of residents, it has been claimed.

The council has introduced fees at Roseangle, Pennycook Lane, Miller’s Wynd, Mid Wynd, Bellfield Street (North), Ryehill Lane and Union Place (North).

Overnight, weekend and up to two hours of parking will be free, with two to four hours costing £1 and four to eight hours £2.

The authority claims the new costs will help encourage more footfall, support overnight parking for residents and promote sustainable travel.

However, one of the area’s councillors Fraser Macpherson claims that residents who currently use the spaces because they are close to their homes will suffer as a result.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

He said: “These charges are very unhelpful to residents who use these car parks and will now have to pay up to £520 a year.

“If you take a retired person, for example, who will work five-days-a-week and use the spaces during the day they will potentially be paying the maximum costs.

“That’s an outrageous amount to be paying when you consider someone is just wanting to leave their car near their home.

“The real problem here is the abject failure of the administration to introduce a residents’ parking scheme which would exempt these residents from the parking charges.

“It’s something they have had the powers to do but simply haven’t done yet. This is just a measure to line the council’s pockets.”

© Supplied

Mark Flynn, depute convener of the council’s city development committee, previously said: “While we fully understand that not everyone wants to have to pay to park their car, the introduction of charges in these car parks will encourage turnover of spaces for shoppers and businesses, support overnight parking for residents and promote sustainable travel.

“There was engagement last year with community representatives in the West End to discuss a range of parking issues that provided an opportunity to air the challenges that car usage brings to areas like the West End.”