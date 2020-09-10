Video: Residents watch as police carry out morning raids across Dundee

Police raided a number of properties in a major operation which began this morning.

Kirk Street, Yeamans Lane, South Road and Ancrum Court were all descended on by officers.

Residents in Kirk Street became aware of the police presence shortly after 10am.

Officers were seen going inside a number of blocks before sniffer dogs were also spotted entering.

One woman, who lives on Kirk Street, said the area was “awash” with police.

She added: “There was a raid here a couple of months ago.

“It was one of the biggest raids I’ve seen here in a long time.”

She said that police presence in the area was not unusual and said it had been ongoing for some time.

During the operation plain-clothed officers appeared to be searching a parked vehicle opposite addresses on Kirk Street.

Similar searches were being conducted in nearby Yeamans Lane.

One resident praised the police for their actions but speculated on how long it would be before officers would be seen in the area again.

He added: “It’s obviously not great to see the police here so often but if it’s a means to an end I’m all for it.”

Police and ambulance crews were also spotted at Ancrum Court shortly after midday.

© James Simpson

One man said he saw police in riot gear and a man and a woman being escorted by plain clothed officers.

He added: “There were two police vans stationed here for ages.

“I saw one officer outside in riot gear and what appeared to be people being led away.”

“There was reportedly raids being conducted up in Menzieshill as well.”

Police Scotland said it had executed a number of search warrants in the Lochee area of the city and inquiries were ongoing.