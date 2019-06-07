Residents wary after Mercedes stolen from driveway on outskirts of Dundee

Residents in Invergowrie have tightened up their home security after a car was stolen from a driveway.

The white Mercedes A180 was snatched from Boniface Road after thieves broke into the house and took car keys.

One householder, who declined to be named, told the Tele: “We were all shocked to hear that a car had been stolen here.

“It is usually a quiet area with no problems, but a lot of us have been making sure our doors are locked at night and that our car keys are away from the front door.”

He added: “I had heard about how some thieves had even used a fishing rod a while back to put through a letter box at a house to get keys for a car off a peg.

“I know everybody usually keeps their car keys near the front door, but now I am keeping mine wrapped up and away from the hallway.”

Police today confirmed inquiries are ongoing.