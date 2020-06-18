Residents warned of ‘swooping gulls’ in Monifieth

Residents in Monifieth have been told avoid areas where gulls are nesting after reports of the birds “swooping” down on people in the area.

It has been reported gulls have been terrorising locals by attacking passers-by and swooping at people in a bid to steal food recently.

Some have even said they were left running into their houses screaming after being targeted by the birds.

Mike Flynn, chief superintendent of the Scottish SPCA, said the problem may be exacerbated this year because food sources seagulls normally rely on are limited during lockdown.

He said: “Gulls have been known to swoop to steal food from humans and in some cases attack people.

“This could be as its nesting season just now and gulls could see humans as potential threats to any nearby eggs or nestlings.

“Lockdown has also made it harder for gulls to find food sources as there is less food on the streets or commercial bins where they can scavenge for food.

“All of this could be contributing to the swooping gulls in Monifieth.

“Our advice is to try and stay clear of the area the gulls appear to be defending or are most active.

“If the gulls are protecting chicks then this only lasts a short period until the chicks are mobile.

“People should also refrain from putting food out which can attract gulls.”