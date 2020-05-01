Residents warned after conman​ claiming to be from council steals £200 from Angus OAP

A warning has been issued after a bogus caller stole £200 from an elderly resident in Arbroath.

It is understood a man appeared at the OAP’s door wearing an orange jacket and gained access to the woman’s house under the pretence he was from Angus Council.

Mark Hodgkinson, Angus adult protection and review officer, said: “He claimed to have been sent to help with the cleaning but, having tricked his way into the person’s home, all he did was steal money from her and take off.

“The crime has been reported to the police and the adult protection team are trying to help the person to be better protected in the future.

“This is one of a number of incidents we are hearing about, with scammers and con artists taking advantage of the coronavirus lockdown in various ways to try to get their hands on vulnerable people’s money.

“We urgently appeal to everyone to be especially vigilant during this lockdown period.”

The local authority has advised anyone who receives a visit from an unknown person to ask for ID.

The Angus Financial Abuse Support Team (FAST) is also available to assist any vulnerable people at risk of any type of financial harm.

It includes police, trading standards officers and qualified social workers and nurses among its number.

A council spokesman said: “Angus FAST will do whatever it can to assist on hearing of a victim or someone who is at risk of financial harm.

“Anyone with concerns of their own or about anyone they know – be it an elderly or vulnerable relative or neighbour – can make a referral to the Angus FAST by calling 03452 777 778.

“Police Scotland has launched the Shut Out Scammers Campaign offering details about relevant prevention advice and support services and advice and guidance on preventing crime.”