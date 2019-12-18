Residents voice concerns over West End crossing as lighting is switched off ‘far too early’ according to motorists

Morning commuters claim street lighting at a busy junction is being turned off while it’s still too dark to see.

A section of road on Hawkhill, near the junction with Bellfield Street, is being switched off “far too early” according to motorists.

Pictures taken last week show a section near the Whitehall Theatre shrouded in darkness while the surrounding area is still well-lit during the morning commute.

One man, who did not want to be named, said this particular area had been like this for weeks and he questioned why only one section of lighting was being turned off at this time.

He added: “My big concern is that is directly at the crossing and by 7.45am it is in complete darkness.

“That is a busy crossing area that is used heavily by Dundee University students and commuters making their way into work.

“Given the time of year we aren’t getting clear daylight until nearer 9am.”

He added: “The speed some of the cars come around can be quite fast. My worry is the motorists might not be able to see pedestrians attempting to cross given it is so dark.

“I can only assume the street lighting is on a separate timer as when you walk further down towards the city centre all the street lights are still on at that time.

“Hopefully it is a quick enough problem to resolve but I would urge someone to get it sorted before something serious happens at this section.

Councillor Fraser Macpherson said it was “vitally important” to get the issue sorted given the frequent use of the “busy” intersection.

She added: “I’ve contacted the street lighting partnership in regards to this issue. It is a busy junction and it vitally important that there is adequate street lighting there.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council street lighting partnership said: “Once this fault was brought to our attention we sent a team to make the necessary repairs.

“We would encourage people to report faults directly to us at https://my.dundeecity.gov.uk/service/Street_Lighting_Fault___Rept_it”