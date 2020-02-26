‘Scene from horror movie’ in block of flats in Dundee as door left smeared with blood

Shocked residents compared their flat close to a scene from a horror movie after discovering blood smeared down the front door of a neighbouring flat.

Tenants in the block on Happyhillock Road woke last Thursday morning to “loud banging” and “shouting” from a property.

When they emerged later that day they found the grim evidence of the incident as well as a police sticker asking for witnesses to contact them.

A spokeswoman for the force verfied officers attended around 5am on Thursday following concerns of pools of blood being found within the block.

They added that the wider area was searched in connection with the matter before confirming no further action was taken.

One resident claimed the anti-social issues had “increased” in the last year or so and also claimed it took 48 hours for the blood to be cleaned off.

The man, who declined to be named, said they were “sick fed-up” of trouble in the area.

He said: “There was certainly a disturbance around 4am on Thursday before we discovered all the blood.

“I’m not sure if police forced entry into the property but we noticed the police card wedged in the door frame.

“Given the level of ant-social issues recently we were not surprised to hear the fracas at the door.

“It is a council-owned property but I think it’s an absolute disgrace that the door wasn’t cleaned until Saturday.

“We aren’t sure whose blood it is but the council was aware of the matter and it should have been cleaned away quicker than it was it’s a bio-hazard.”

One woman who had lived in the block for the last five-years said she hadn’t been made aware of police carrying out door-to-door enquiries.

Dundee City Council and Police Scotland have been approached for comment.