Residents’ views sought on Tayport’s future

Events described as “mini- charrettes” are being held in Tayport to mark the start of plans to turn it into one of Fife’s premier tourist destinations.

Thanks to the efforts of Tayport Community Trust and the community council, the town has been chosen as one of only 20 communities in Scotland to take part in the Possible Scotland Tour, which is run by Glasgow-based research and design collective Lateral North.

The aim of the charettes are to gather ideas from members of the public about the town’s future and what should be in the area.

Drop-in sessions have been organised at the Burgh Chambers. They will be followed by a presentation in the Gregory Hall tonight at 7pm which will outline the ideas discussed over the two days.

As well as looking at a possible masterplan for Tayport, the event should also lay foundations for further consultation with the community about the future use of the Burgh Chambers itself and the Gregory Hall, and the potential for those facilities to go into community-led management.

Tay Bridgehead councillor Bill Connor said he was looking forward to the event. “It’s pretty exciting if we can get everyone’s views together and see what people’s ideas are,” he said.