Residents vent fury after bungling council bosses paint ‘horrible’ 20mph sign in Dundee West End

Bungling council bosses have sparked local fury after painting a “horrible” 20mph sign on the cobbles of an historic Dundee lane.

The sign, which appeared on Strawberry Bank in Dundee’s West End, has been branded “vandalism” and “overkill” by local residents.

Dundee City Council painted the sign as part of a new temporary Spaces for People project designed to make roads safer for pedestrians and cyclists as the city emerges from lockdown.

However dozens of locals have questioned the need for the sign to be so large.

And two West End councillors, Fraser Macpherson and Richard McCready have joined the growing protest at the “unnecessary and unsightly” marking on the road.

Mr Macpherson said: “One resident said to me they thought this was sheer vandalism of a beautiful, historic cobbled street and that is typical of the many comments I have received.

“Residents have greatly welcomed the new 20mph limit as they can see the advantages of trying to have low car speeds in highly residential areas where there are, for example, children out playing and elderly people crossing local roads.

“However, the large white ’roundel’ lining in iconic Strawberry Bank has rather made people see red, as it is such a lovely lane.”

Mr McCready told the Tele he could easily understand why people were saying the sign was an act of vandalism and, although he was supportive of the 20mph limit, he would be raising the matter with the council.

He added:”You have to question why this was necessary in such an attractive and historic setting. Surely a bit of commonsense was called for here.

“It is also worth remembering that so far the 20mph limit here is a trial. What happens if can’t continue? How easy will it be to remove this unsightly sign from the cobbles?”

One local resident told the Tele: “This is just appalling. I don’t see the need for this horrible sign to be painted on the cobbles.

“This is a lovely and historic part of Dundee and to do this beggars belief.

“I agree with others who are saying this is vandalism. I don’t know how Dundee City Council think this is acceptable in any terms.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said the use of roundels increased driver awareness of the speed limit.

He added: “The frequency of roundels on future schemes will be reviewed, but it is important to note that the 20mph limit in the Perth Road area is part of a temporary scheme under the Spaces for People programme which offers funding and support to make it safer for people who choose to walk, cycle or wheel for permitted journeys and exercise, while physical distancing is in place during Covid-19 and as we transition out of lockdown.”