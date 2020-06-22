Residents urged to report fly-tipping after two ‘shocking’ incidents in Angus in one weekend

People are being urged to report fly-tipping after two “shocking” incidents enraged Auchterhouse residents at the weekend.

Dumped commercial waste completely blocked a quiet road between Auchterhouse and Newtyle yesterday – just a day after rubbish from a picnic and a gazebo was found dumped in nearby Dronley Woods.

Councillor Beth Whiteside, who represents the Monifieth and Sidlaw area on Angus Council, said some of the sources of the waste can be identified in among the rubbish, and she hopes that means someone can be prosecuted.

She told the Tele: “It is shocking. This is clearly not someone getting rid of just a few bits and pieces – this is business waste that has been transported and dumped, which is really worrying.

“Someone has taken the trouble to come from Dundee out to a quiet road like this and thinks it is acceptable to discard a whole load of waste, even though recycling centres have reopened.

“It is obviously someone wanting to avoid the costs associated with dumping it properly and that is unfair on local residents.”

Ms Whiteside added: “I have contacted the council to have it uplifted. Some of the sources of the rubbish are identifiable, so hopefully whoever has dumped it can be pursued and prosecuted because this is unacceptable.

“This happens here quite a lot and on this occasion the council will clear it up because it is on a road but it often happens on farmers’ private land and they are left to clear it up themselves.”

Ms Whiteside urged residents to report all incidents of fly-tipping – even on private land so authorities have a clear picture of how big the problem is in the area.

Her call comes after Dronley Woods – which is owned by a community group – was littered with rubbish and a gazebo at the weekend.

Ms Whiteside said: “Why would people do this? It is ridiculous.

“Again, the council has been informed and is dealing with it but people need to realise this is not acceptable.”

A number of local residents took to social media to express their anger and said the area has been blighted by fly-tipping previously.

Steve Scott said: “Rubble was dumped on Lundie Road and there was also another incident of dumping at the old railway car park and an illegal party in Dronley Woods last night.

“The amount of rubbish and human faeces left was horrendous.”

Helen Gewar said: “The fines need to be a lot bigger.

“Councils should also weigh up the cost of clearing illegally dumped waste against the income they get from charging to drop waste at recycling centres.

“It might help to stop this by lifting charges at centres and might help to save our countryside.”