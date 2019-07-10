Residents urged to be prepared after flood warning issued for Tayside and Fife

An amber flood warning has been issued for Tayside and Fife.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued the alert for this afternoon and this evening.

It says that “heavy showers” are forecast, which could be slow-moving and thundery.

A Sepa spokesman said: “These could cause flooding impacts in some parts of this flood alert area, although many places will miss the heaviest showers.

"Heavy and thundery showers are also expected to affect the area on Thursday afternoon and evening. These will again be isolated in nature, but have the potential to cause more significant disruption where they fall on urban areas."

“At most likely risk are urban areas and the transport network, which could see disruption due to surface water flooding. This could include flooding of low-lying land and roads with difficult driving conditions.

“There could also be flooding from small and urban river if isolated rainfall is intense and prolonged.

“Heavy and thundery showers are also expected to affect the area on Thursday afternoon and evening. These will again be isolated in nature, but have the potential to cause more significant disruption where they fall on urban areas.”

Sepa is providing additional advice and information through its Floodline on 0345 9881188.