Residents urged to avoid disposing of gas cylinders in household waste during coronavirus crisis

Angus Council has urged residents to avoid disposing of gas bottles or cylinders in their household bins while recycling centres are shut during the coronavirus crisis.

In a statement, a spokesman for the local authority said: “The onset of British Summer Time tends to see an upturn in waste cylinders being cleared out, as people return to their garden sheds and outbuildings.

“In normal circumstances, they are generally disposed of at the local recycling centre.

“We ask people to please not put gas bottles in any of bins at home as an alternative, as they may explode under heat or pressure and cause injury.

“If they can, hold on to them until the current Government restrictions are lifted. Some bottles/cylinders are refillable or, alternatively, people can contact the gas provider or selling agent and they may be able to arrange collection.

“We thank residents for their understanding and cooperation.”