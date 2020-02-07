Dundee pensioners urged to attend meeting after fears about ‘romance scams’ and drugs

Dundee residents have been urged to turn out for the Pensioners’ Forum annual general meeting.

The group provides a voice in the community for older people and the most recent meeting was packed with members to hear a talk on the drugs crisis by MSP Joe FitzPatrick plus a warning from Community Sergeant Lesley Mann about scams.

Pensioners’ Forum secretary Dorothy McHugh said: “Although I was unable to attend the latest meeting in the Caird Hall I was kept in touch by people there who said Sgt Mann was in great form.

© Supplied

“She warned people about the various scams from phone calls to letters to fleece money, and also told of the romance scam where young girls had befriended older men then stolen from them.

“Sgt Mann is always very entertaining.

“The last time I was at a meeting where she gave a talk everyone left at the end with a smile on their face.”

She added: “The AGM is in the Caird Hall on April 10 and runs from 11am to 1pm.

“We hope to have a speaker lined up for that one, too, but the first items of business are normally a review of the year and what we have done.

“Then the second part is the plans for the year ahead.

“It would be good to see a few people there and also if there are any concerns people want to raise, then come along and make representation.”

Ms McHugh said she is expecting a few complaints about the Blether Bus.

