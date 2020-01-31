Residents unhappy as bags of rubbish thrown out of Dundee multi window

There has been fresh anger over bin chute closures at city multis with claims people are now chucking bags of rubbish from high-storey windows.

Last month the Tele revealed the bin chutes at the Hilltown multis were out of action, with people forced to carry bags of rubbish down as many as 14 floors.

There have also been reports of people chucking bags out of their windows, rather than make the walk downstairs.

Rab Sinclair, 50, of Hilltown Court, says he feels that complaints from himself and his neighbours have fallen on deaf ears, claiming reports to Dundee City Council rarely bring any change.

He said: “They’ve taken all the bin chutes away and given us just one extra Eurobin, so now we have three Eurobins for the whole of the multi – there are six flats on 14 floors.

“We have to take all our rubbish down in the lifts, which isn’t too bad in itself but the lifts are starting to smell.

“They’re supposed to be cleaned every day but they’ve never done that often.”

He said the closure of the bin chutes has led to rubbish being thrown out of windows.

“Three bags of rubbish had been thrown out of a window. There was drug paraphernalia and letters in them.

It’s the latest concern from people who live in the multis, with claims the properties have been left to deteriorate.

He said: “We have a bad reputation here but there are a lot of good people who live here and we don’t like the way the place is getting run down.”

Mr Sinclair said various stairs are broken at the multi, communal areas are rarely cleaned and a concierge is only on shift during the day-time.

He also said there were various stairs at the front and the back of the building which had been left broken for as long as he could remember.

A spokesman for the council said: “Ongoing work is being carried out to replace lighting in bin chute rooms which requires temporary closure.

“We would encourage residents to continue to use the Eurobins provided.

“There is a programme of environmental improvements being carried out at the Dallfield multi-storeys, including repairs to the stairs of the building.”